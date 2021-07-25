Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $660,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

