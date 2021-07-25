Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $991,000 in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

