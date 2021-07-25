Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3,010.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

