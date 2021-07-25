Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 665,581 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,581 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.