Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR AAD opened at €164.00 ($192.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €154.35. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.76 million and a PE ratio of 43.91.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.