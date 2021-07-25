Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR AAD opened at €164.00 ($192.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €154.35. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €171.00 ($201.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.76 million and a PE ratio of 43.91.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

