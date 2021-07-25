AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.