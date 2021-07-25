Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of approximately 14-15% in fiscal 2021. The Flexibles segment has been witnessing solid growth across a broad range of end markets, including higher-value end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This has somewhat been offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets due to fewer elective surgeries and lower prescription trends. The Rigid Packaging segment has been gaining on strong consumer demand. High input costs are anticipated to hurt the company's margins in the near term. Nevertheless, Amcor will continue to benefit from cost discipline and synergies related to the Bemis acquisition. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments and favorable growth markets, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging will also contribute to growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

