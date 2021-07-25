American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.