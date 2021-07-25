American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

