Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,928,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $106.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.