Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,687,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $13,800,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.23. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

