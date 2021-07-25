Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.57.

