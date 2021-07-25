Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anthem by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,567,000 after acquiring an additional 274,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

