Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

