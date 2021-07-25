Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 879 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000.

RWR stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

