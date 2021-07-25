Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

