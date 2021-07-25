Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 287 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $312.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

