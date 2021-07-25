Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 94,907 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

