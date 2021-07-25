Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

WHR opened at $219.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

