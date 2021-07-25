Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $47.66 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $47,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

