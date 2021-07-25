Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $43.04 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 570,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

