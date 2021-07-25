Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,594 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $46,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

