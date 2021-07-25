Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.