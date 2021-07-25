Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $872.36 Million

Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $872.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.40 million to $908.60 million. Generac posted sales of $546.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. Generac has a 12-month low of $134.15 and a 12-month high of $452.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

