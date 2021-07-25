Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $110.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

