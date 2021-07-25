Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $343.68

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a 1-year low of $163.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.