Analysts Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) PT at $17.05

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHSP remained flat at $$16.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 146,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,790. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

