Analyzing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriNet Group and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $79.48, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.97% 44.94% 9.57% DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.03 billion 1.20 $272.00 million $3.94 18.61 DHI Group $136.88 million 1.47 -$30.01 million $0.16 24.06

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats DHI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

