Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Has $269,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,378 shares during the quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 161,404 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

