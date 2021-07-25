Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Takes $30.47 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,469,000. Snap accounts for about 2.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $4,149,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $869,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 398,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $89,749,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $15.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

