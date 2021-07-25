Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer – Antero Resources Corporation. Since Antero Resources explores and produces natural gas in the prolific Marcellus Shale of the Appalachian Basin, Antero Midstream is likely to continue to generate stable cashflow by providing midstream services to the upstream energy firm. Moreover, the company has a project backlog of $1.05-$1.15 billion. However, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness. In fact, the company has significantly higher exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. On top of that, the firm’s move of slashing dividend payments caught some investors by surprise.”

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of AM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.