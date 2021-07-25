Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,525.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.
ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
