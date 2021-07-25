Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,525.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

