APIX One Day Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $2.98 million and $1.16 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

