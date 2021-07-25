AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of AppFolio worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

