AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

