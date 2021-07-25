AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 376.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

