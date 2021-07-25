AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.00 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.