AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,434 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $50.62 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.