AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 45,465 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NUAN opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

