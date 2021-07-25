AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

