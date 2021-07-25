AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,368 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Atkore worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

