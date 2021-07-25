Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

