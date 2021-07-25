Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 304,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

