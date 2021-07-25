Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.60. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 76,544 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

