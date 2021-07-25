Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 145,500 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of GasLog Partners worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

