Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 26,300 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

