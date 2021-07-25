Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of TA opened at $29.64 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

