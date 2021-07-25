Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $236.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

