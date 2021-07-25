Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $981,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AMR stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

