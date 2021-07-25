Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $38.50 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $883.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

